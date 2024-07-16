Four-year-old boy snatched from his mother at city footpath, rescued

NEW DELHI: A 4-year-old child was allegedly kidnapped by a vagabond from a roadside when he was sleeping with his mother on the footpath near Parade Ground in north Delhi, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sekhu (53), had recently come out of jail after serving 7 years sentence in a murder case.

DCP (north) MK Meena said on July 12 at about 03:00 PM, a PCR call was received at Kotwal police station regarding the kidnapping of a 4-years old male child.

The kidnapped child’s mother reported that she had slept with her child on the footpath near Parade Ground Parking at 09:00 PM on July 11. When she woke up in the morning, her 4-years old son was found missing. She searched extensively, but could not find him and suspected kidnapping.

CCTV footage showed a man was seen roaming around the Parade Ground parking lot wherein the complainant slept at night.

“Due to the darkness, nothing was clear. The team continuously followed the suspect using CCTV cameras and found that after some time, the person was seen going towards Jama Masjid with the kidnapped child, wearing a cap and a mask to hide his face,” the DCP siad.

The team continued to track the person through CCTV footage and found that he went to Chawri Bazar via Jama Masjid and caught a battery rickshaw on the way. The man then went to New Delhi Railway Station and disappeared.