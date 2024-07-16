Four-year-old boy snatched from his mother at city footpath, rescued

NEW DELHI: A 4-year-old child was allegedly kidnapped by a vagabond from a roadside when he was sleeping with his mother on the footpath near Parade Ground in north Delhi, an official said on Monday.
The accused, identified as Sekhu (53), had recently come out of jail after serving 7 years sentence in a murder case.
DCP (north) MK Meena said on July 12 at about 03:00 PM, a PCR call was received at Kotwal police station regarding the kidnapping of a 4-years old male child.
The kidnapped child’s mother reported that she had slept with her child on the footpath near Parade Ground Parking at 09:00 PM on July 11. When she woke up in the morning, her 4-years old son was found missing. She searched extensively, but could not find him and suspected kidnapping.
CCTV footage showed a man was seen roaming around the Parade Ground parking lot wherein the complainant slept at night.
“Due to the darkness, nothing was clear. The team continuously followed the suspect using CCTV cameras and found that after some time, the person was seen going towards Jama Masjid with the kidnapped child, wearing a cap and a mask to hide his face,” the DCP siad.
The team continued to track the person through CCTV footage and found that he went to Chawri Bazar via Jama Masjid and caught a battery rickshaw on the way. The man then went to New Delhi Railway Station and disappeared.
“On July 13 a tip off was received of the person currently near Gandhi Park Bankhandi Temple with the kidnapped child and was planning to catch a train from Old Delhi Railway Station,” the officer said.
During interrogation, it revealed that the accused Sekhu was living as a vagabond at Gandhi Park, Chandni Chowk, Delhi. He disclosed that he had returned from Muzaffarnagar Jail after serving a 7-year sentence for a murder case involving his sister-in-law .
After his release, his wife left him and went to her parents’ home in Roorkee with their two children. He got addicted to drugs and came to Delhi, where he started begging and stealing to make a living. His elder son died after being hit by a train, leading him to consume more drugs.
During this time, he saw a woman sleeping with her little son near the Parade Ground parking. He thought of kidnapping the child, intending to sell him or use him for begging. He kidnapped the minor child when he got the chance and was about to catch a train from Old Delhi to Meerut, Uttar Pradesh to sell the child.