Government School Teachers Association oppose parents accessing classroom footage

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association strongly opposed the proposal to grant parents access to live or recorded footage of CCTV cameras installed in classrooms of Delhi government schools.

In a letter to the Secretary (Education), GSTA general secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said the move will violate the privacy of students and teachers and could have severe consequences for the education system.

Ajay Veer Yadav emphasised that surveillance of classrooms through CCTV cameras can have an adverse impact on the mental well-being of both students and teachers. Both students and teachers could feel their activities are being monitored, which could hinder their confidence and academic performance. Further, such surveillance could lead to a lack of trust between teachers and students, negatively affecting the education environment, the teachers’ body asserted.

The Delhi government had reportedly installed CCTV cameras in classrooms four years ago and now, is planning to grant parents access to the live footage from these cameras. One of the teachers said, “The government is deploying officials to regularly monitor the functioning of the CCTV cameras in the classrooms, and any issues or functional lapses are being fixed immediately.”

Meanwhile, Yadav highlighted the risks of abuse of these measures. He pointed out that if the live streaming or recorded footage falls into the wrong hands, it could pose serious security threats. He mentioned that in the digital age, the risk of hacking and unauthorized access is ever present.

The teachers’ body said the government funds could be better utilised in other critical areas to improve the quality of education. The resources could be spent on improving infrastructure, providing advanced teaching aids, upgrading technology in classrooms, and offering professional development programmes for teachers.