GTB Hospital shooting: Two arrested, but key shooters still at large

NEW DELHI: A day after the brazen shooting killed a patient at GTB Hospital in Shahdara, the police arrested two suspects, idenitified as Faiz and Farhan, who allegedly provided a motorcycle to the four accused who arrived at the hospital. The shooters are still at large.

The 32-year-old named Riyazuddin, who was shot dead, was admitted at GTB Hospital for treatment of abdominal infection.

The shooter and his associates were there to kill someone else but mistakenly fired at the man lying on the bed opposite to the target, the police said on Monday.

“Their target was another person who was also admitted in the same ward last month with a gunshot injury and was lying just opposite to the victim,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said.

The said patient identified as Waseem (33), a history sheeter, was admitted to the ward after being shot four times in Welcome area. He told the police he had some rivalry with Hashim Baba gang, which presumably brought the shooters to the hospital to eliminate him, the police said.

Police said soon after the incident, the police registered a case of murder and began scanning CCTV footages. “The suspects were identified and their social media profiles, mobile numbers and call records were thoroughly analysed. The technical probe helped us track one of them at Laxmi Garden, Loni in UP,” the DCP said.