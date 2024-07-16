Jamia PhD scholars allege mental, sexual harassment against guide

NEW DELHI: Three women research scholars at Jamia Millia Islamia’s Centre for Jawaharlal Nehru Studies have alleged mental and sexual harassment by their PhD supervisor.

One of the students purportedly quit her programme midway, while the other two have been demanding a new supervisor for the past two months now. However, Jamia Milli authorities are reportedly yet to take any action in the matter.

The scholars, who started their PhD programme two years ago, have alleged gender-based discrimination and “sexual comments” by the professor. They submitted two sets of complaints to the Centre’s director Indu Virendra; first on May 9 and 13, detailing the allegations against their research guide and requesting a change of supervisor.

A second set of complaints were submitted on July 7 and 8, where they mentioned the “mental stress” being endured by them under the supervisor. This complaint was sent to the university’s Registrar and other senior officials as there was an “inordinate delay in the action.”

Professor Indu Virendra and the accused supervisor did not respond to the allegations. Jamia Millia’s Registrar was also not available for a comment.

One of the scholars said, “None of us have been in touch with the supervisor for two months. Our PhD has not even reached midway. Besides, university officials are apparently not taking any action despite our repeated complaints.”