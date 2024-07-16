Noida bank server hacked, Rs 16 crore stolen from 89 accounts

NEW DELHI: A branch of a commercial bank in Noida lost a sum of Rs 16 crore to online fraudsters, who transferred the amount into 89 accounts, the police said on Monday.

As per the police, a complaint was received from Nainital Bank’s Noida branch located in Sector 62 in which the complainant alleged that the fraud happened through RTGS transactions between June 16 and 20.

A senior Noida Police officer said that the bank’s IT manager, in his complaint, alleged that the bank’s server was hacked and his login credentials were stolen by an unknown individual. “Using the stolen credential, more than Rs 16.7 crore was transferred to the 89 accounts with the bank,” the manager added.

The first fraud was detected on June 17, when bank officials were conducting routine reconciliation of RTGS account settlements. The next day, a similar issue occurred. This way, they flagged 89 transactions totalling nearly Rs 17 crore.

On the basis of the complaint, the police registered a case under IPC and Information Technology (Amendments) Act, 2008. “Investigation is on and arrests will be made soon,” said the police officer.