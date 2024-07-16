Rain lashes capital, traffic hit

NEW DELHI: While the national capital woke up to cloudy skies and light to moderate rainfall on Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast similar conditions will prevail for the next five days. Minimum temperature settled at 29°C on Monday, 1.8 notches above the season’s average, while the maximum temperature stood at 35.2°C.

Commuters in national capital faced significant challenges due to waterlogged roads following rainfall in parts of the city on Monday.

The Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory after waterlogging was reported on Chaudhary Fateh Singh Marg, directing people to take a diversion from the Mall Road signal to Burari via Khyber Pass, Majnu ka Tila, and the Wazirabad flyover.Though the affected stretch was under construction, police later confirmed that the waterlogging was cleared.

The Public Works Department reported receiving 48 calls about waterlogging and five to six calls about fallen trees across the city. Police logged 21 calls about traffic issues, two for fallen tree at Vasant Kunj and Model Town, and two for waterlogging. They confirmed that water was pumped out from the affected areas.

Commuters reported heavy traffic in areas including Bhalswa Dairy, Jwalapuri, Khajuri to Bhajanpura, Dhaula Kuan, and near the New Delhi railway station. Other reports indicated heavy traffic from Punjabi Bagh towards Dhaula Kuan, on National Highway 8, and near the Jhandewalan metro station.