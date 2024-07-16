Remote Connections

When Aji Mathew Koloothra, an accounts officer posted at the Dak Bhawan in Delhi, attended an AI (Artificial Intelligence) workshop last July, he had no idea he would start an AI-driven book project.

Last August, the 38-year-old Malayali, based in Delhi for the past four years, started The Great Indian Tour series that includes 25 AI-made and self-published travel guides exploring the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of India. While the first part, comprising 13 self-published books, are out, the other 12 books are scheduled to be out by 2024 end.

Each book is named after and devoted to the states of India—its people, food, places to visit, fairs and festivals, and hidden, unexplored gems. From the vibrant cover designs and content, everything is made with the help of AI by an ordinary citizen of India who has no background in technology. Koloothra calls it the “first and the largest experiment of this kind” by an individual; the project has identified 10,000 tourist spots in India.

“To me, a boy from the local Malayalam medium school, writing a book in English was almost like a dream that would never happen. But AI made my dream come true,” says an elated Koloothra, who did his BCom and MBA before taking up a government job. “If I, being a commerce student and working in a government department, can use AI, then imagine its possibilities if a computer science-educated person could use it for bigger purposes,” he says.

Koloothra, who is well-travelled because of his work, wants to spread awareness about micro-tourism opportunities in the country through his books. “India’s rich diversity needs to be documented. I wanted to focus particularly on micro-tourism projects that can be developed in remote parts of our country instead of just focusing on big city-centric projects,” he says.