Betel shop owner stabbed to death in Rohini: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old betel shop owner was stabbed to death allegedly by a group of three men over personal enmity in the Rohini area, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police officer, three of the attackers have been nabbed and are being interrogated. The officer said the incident took place on Monday evening at Sector 17 in Rohini’s KN Katju area.

The victim, identified as Shakti was, standing near his house when the trio, who were known to him approached and stabbed him multiple times.

Shakti was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead. The officer said a case under sections 103(1) and 3(4) of BNS was registered.The accused had previous enmity with Shakti as he had assaulted one of them a few years ago and they attacked him to take revenge, the officer said.