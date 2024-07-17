GTB hospital murder: Teenager arrested, mastermind had backup plan if shooters failed

NEW DELHI: A teenager has been arrested as the investigation into the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital shootout continues. Police also said the mastermind of the incident had made a backup plan in case the four shooters had failed to complete the task.

"They had three more shooters that were kept on standby to execute the plan of killing Waseem," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary told The New Indian Express.

The GTB hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, on July 14 was stunned after a patient was gunned down by a youth while being treated at the hospital ward by doctors. The attacker was tasked with eliminating another person but mistakenly killed a man lying on the adjacent hospital bed.

The mastermind behind the murder was Faheem alias Badshah Khan who is a close-aide of Hashim Baba, a dreaded gangster lodged at Mandoli Jail in Delhi.

While four shooters -- Saif, Shawaiz, Fauzaan and a juvenile -- committed the final act, four more -- Moin, Ayan, Aman and Shavez -- had conducted recce for four days at the hospital.