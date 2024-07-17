GTB hospital strike called off after assurance from government

NEW DELHI: The healthcare workers at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital called off the two-day strike on Tuesday after the Resident Doctors Association getting assurance of appropriate action from the city government regarding their demands.

In Minutes of Meeting (MoM) released by the association, after having a meeting with Principal Secretary, Health Department, the administration agreed to all 19 demands regarding safety and security concerns at the hospital.

The demands included replacing the present security company tender on immediate basis with deployment of two-layer security systems, adequate number of armed guards at entry points and sensitive areas, metal detector gates, deployment of proper security teams for quick response with proper communication equipment and formation of Rapid Response Team for security related emergency who are liable for the action against any complaints, among others, according to the MoM.

A 32-year-old man was shot dead on July 14 by an unidentified assailant inside a ward in front of doctors and his relatives, prompting the RDA, nursing association and other staff to announce an indefinite strike citing safety concerns.

In another incident, a family assaulted doctors and staff members at GTB Hospital. Police said that around 70 armed individuals forcefully entered the campus, attacking medical personnel and vandalising essential property. This chaos erupted after a woman succumbed to complications following childbirth surgery.

Probe on

Delhi Police teams are tracking the movement of the accused. In last 24 hours, the police have raided many places but the accused are still at large.