In Delhi schools, 12,000 blackboards replaced by whiteboards: MCD

NEW DELHI: In an attempt to upgrade its schools, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has replaced over 12,000 blackboards with modern whiteboards at an approximate cost of Rs 41.5 crore.

This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance infrastructure in MCD-run schools across 12 zones, it said.

The newly installed whiteboards come with around 25,700 magnetic whiteboard erasers and dusters, as well as over one lakh water-based whiteboard markers. According to an MCD official, a tender was floated last year to procure and install these whiteboards, along with the necessary markers and magnetic dusters. The installation was finalized in June this year.

Previously, many MCD schools were equipped with traditional blackboards, chalkboards, or cemented boards, which posed difficulties in cleaning and produced harmful chalk dust. The transition to whiteboards aims to address these issues, providing a cleaner and more efficient writing surface for both teachers and students.