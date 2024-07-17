Jailed BRS leader Kavitha taken to hospital with high fever

NEW DELHI: Jailed BRS leader K Kavitha was on Tuesday taken to a hospital from Tihar Jail after she suffered from high fever, a senior prison official said. Kavita is an accused in the Delhi liquor policy case.

After remaining at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital in West Delhi for four hours, she was taken back to her cell in the jail.

Officials told this newspaper that the BRS leader started feeling uneasy around 4 pm after the medics at the jail were intimated.

“The medics inside the jail examined her and she was taken to DDU hospital, keeping in mind the sensitivity of her health,” according to officials.

According to sources, the 46-year-old daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao often faces gynaecological issues in prison and a team of doctors looks after her in Tihar Jail.

“Today when the medics found she was running high fever, she was immediately taken to the hospital,” officials said.

At the hospital, her blood samples were taken and some medicines were also administered. After her fever subsided, she was taken back to the prison, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 arrested Kavitha from Hyderabad in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The ED accused Kavitha of laundering money.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court had denied her bail in the money laundering and corruption cases linked to the alleged liquor scam.