SC raps Delhi government for giving permission to DDA to chop 422 trees in reserve forest area

The Supreme Court has slammed the Delhi government for granting permission to the Delhi Development Authority to chop 422 trees in the Southern Ridge's reserve forest area for the construction of a road, noting that it has shown lack of sensitivity over protecting the environment.

"The Delhi government must take the blame for granting permission to fell 422 trees, though there was no statutory power vesting in it to grant such permission," the two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, said in its July 12 order uploaded on the SC website.

The top court also added that apart from trees in the ridge area, the government also facilitated cutting and felling of trees outside the area without permission under the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act, 1994.

The top court asked the Delhi government to file an affidavit narrating what measures the forest department is taking to prevent environmental damage, including keeping vigil to stop the illegal felling of trees.