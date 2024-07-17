Two days after GTB hospital shooting, prime accused still at large; cops suspect gang rivalry

NEW DELHI: The instructions were clear, eliminate the target and fly away from the spot. Before reaching GTB hospital, the four accused were asked to switch off their phones. It was a well-planned murder conspired by Faheem alias Badshah Khan.

The accused -- Saif, Shawaiz, Fauzaan and one juvenile -- did as Faheem tasked them to but one of them left his phone on.

“This was the first lead through which we were able to follow their tracks after they made a brazen killing at the hospital,” a senior Delhi Police officer told this newspaper.

The shooter by mistake killed another man (Riyazuddin) in place of another patient named Waseem (33), a criminal who came out from jail on bail.

The cops found out that Waseem had a rivalry with Hashim Baba gang as he had attacked one of his gang members inside the jail. “While attacking his fellow inmate inside jail with a blade, Waseem threatened that he would cut Hashim Baba with the same blade,” the officer said.

Probably, the threat irked Hashim Baba, who is currently lodged inside Mandoli Jail in Delhi, to instruct his gang members to eliminate Waseem. However, the shooter, entered got confused between Waseem and Riyazuddin as they were lying in adjacent beds.

The shooter knew that Waseem had multiple gunshot wounds in his stomach. Interestingly, Riyazuddin, a drug addict, was also being treated around his stomach for intra-abdominal infection.

Riyaz had multiple pipes attached to his stomach area which might have made the shooter mistake the identity. The post-mortem report of the victim is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police teams are tracking the movement of the accused. The investigators said that the accused, after committing the crime, left on one motorcycle but after some distance, three of them took an e-rickshaw and went towards Apsara border.

In 24 hours, the cops have raided many places but the accused are still at large. “We got a tip-off about accused in Okhla but they left the place,” the officer said.