Delhi police nab three gangsters who carried out GTB hospital murder, one still at large

DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary said the investigation involved analyzing hundreds of CCTV cameras around the scene of the crime to track the movements of the suspects. Additionally, technical surveillance was mounted along with deployment of secret informers.

Of the four gangsters, one located the ward, one stood outside as guard, while two including the juvenile fired the shots.

After executing their plan, the group fled the scene using an E-rickshaw and a motorcycle. According to the senior officers, the accused wanted to kill Waseem (the actual target) as he had attacked one of the members of his gang inside the jail with a blade and they had an old rivalry.

The officer said that the interrogation has provided a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the crime, aiding in the ongoing investigation. The motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also seized on Thursday.