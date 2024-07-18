Khaki way: Comfy cargo, trendy T-shirts

NEW DELHI: Delhi cops could soon be seen togged up in new attire, cargo pants and comfy T shirts, with better cloth material following trials at some police stations.

Sources said some policemen have already started wearing the new uniform. Others have given their measurements to be ready with the new uniform.

The colour khaki will stay on. The shirt has been replaced with a collared T-shirt with two front pockets. The pants have been completely revamped and changed into cargos, giving an impression of an ever-ready cop. However, not all are happy with the new uniform.

“Though the fabric is good, stretchable, I didn’t like the design,” said a constable, who tried out the new clothing.

Sources said the changes in the uniform are for all ranks from constable to inspector. Whether senior officers of IPS or DANIPS may also wear the new uniform is unclear.

The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) has worked on the new uniform for about a year. They were told to keep in mind aspects such as comfortability, weather-friendliness and citizen-friendly looks.

The winter apparels and shoes too will undergo change. “The winter jacket will have more warm layers,” an officer told this newspaper.

Every cop has a different job profile. While some are stationed in offices, others are out in the field maintaining law and order in their areas. So, the uniform may also be categorised by the policeman’s nature of the job.

The Delhi Police’s existing strength is around 87,000, including Indian Police Service officers and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (DANIPS) officers.