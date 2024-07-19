Action will be taken to rescue child labourers: Delhi govt to HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday assured the Delhi High Court of prompt action to rescue minors trafficked from various parts of the country and forced into bonded labour in the national capital, upon receiving relevant intelligence.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela underscored the urgency of the issue and instructed the Delhi government’s counsel to submit a status report detailing the measures taken to address the situation.

The high court was deliberating a PIL that called for immediate intervention of authorities to raid and rescue over 1,000 minors who have been trafficked into Delhi and subjected to bonded labour.

The court emphasised that the welfare of these children is of utmost priority and mandated the government to expedite its efforts in curbing this grave violation of human rights.

The petitioner said he had submitted 18 complaints to the authorities, requesting raids at various locations in Delhi to rescue 245 children and 772 adolescents who were being forced to work as labourers under extremely unsafe conditions for 12-13 hours each day.