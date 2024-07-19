CM Arvind Kejriwal seeks more time with counsel: Delhi HC reserves order

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its decision on the plea by the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister seeking permission to hold additional meetings with his legal team.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, who presided over the hearing, had previously sought responses from Tihar authorities and the ED regarding Kejriwal’s appeal. After considering their inputs, she announced to reserve her verdict.

Presently, Kejriwal is permitted two meetings per week with his legal team. Given the extensive legal challenges he faces, with over 30 cases pending across the country, Kejriwal had initially approached the trial court seeking double weekly legal consultations.

On July 12, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till July 25 in connection with a corruption case filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation related to the alleged excise policy scam.