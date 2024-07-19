Coming up soon in capital — country’s first ‘sunken’ museum

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to get a new landmark—the country’s first ‘sunken’ and contemporary museum built on the campus of a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Humayun’s tomb.
The museum includes a permanent exhibit, galleries for temporary exhibits, and also an auditorium for film screenings. The main edifice is about six metres below the ground level while the galleries are above the ground level.
Among 700 artifacts, including manuscripts and painting, the highlight of the facility named—Humayun World Heritage Site Museum—will be the six-metre tall finial of the 16th century mausoleum of the second Mughal emperor Humayun. The finial made of copper with gold layer finishing and wooden core came crashing down in 2014 after a storm.
Sources said the museum is ready for inauguration and likely to be open for the public during the World Heritage Committee meeting in Delhi. The 11-day event will begin on July 21. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is expected to inaugurate the museum; a joint initiative of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) nd Aga Khan Trust for Culture, which is building the museum as part of the urban renewal programme. The construction began in April 2015.
Located in the vicinity of the shrine of the 13th century Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya, Sunder Nursery and the tomb of Abdur Rahim Khan-e-Khana, who was one of the powerful courtiers during the rule of Emperor Akbar, the museum brings the past to life with 2D, 3D, and interactive exhibits.
The Humayun World Heritage Museum offers an immersive and educational journey through the rich heritage of Humayun’s tomb and its surroundings, said officials.
The museum will explain to visitors the cultural context and significance of Nizamuddin neighbourhood, Mughal Prince Dara Shikoh and Rahim.