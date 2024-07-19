Coming up soon in capital — country’s first ‘sunken’ museum

NEW DELHI: Delhi is set to get a new landmark—the country’s first ‘sunken’ and contemporary museum built on the campus of a Unesco World Heritage Site, the Humayun’s tomb.

The museum includes a permanent exhibit, galleries for temporary exhibits, and also an auditorium for film screenings. The main edifice is about six metres below the ground level while the galleries are above the ground level.

Among 700 artifacts, including manuscripts and painting, the highlight of the facility named—Humayun World Heritage Site Museum—will be the six-metre tall finial of the 16th century mausoleum of the second Mughal emperor Humayun. The finial made of copper with gold layer finishing and wooden core came crashing down in 2014 after a storm.