Delhi court directs K Kavitha’s medical check-up at AIIMS

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday directed authorities to conduct a medical examination of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha at the AIIMS, New Delhi, while extending her judicial custody till July 22.

Kavitha, currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with two cases related to an alleged Delhi excise scam, reported severe health problems prompting the court’s intervention.

Kavitha was initially rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital on Tuesday after she developed a gynaecological problem coupled with high fever. “Kavitha was taken to a hospital from Tihar Jail after she suffered from high fever,” a prison official confirmed.

After remaining at the DDU Hospital in West Delhi for four hours, she was taken back to her cell in Tihar. Officials told this newspaper that the BRS leader started feeling uneasy around 4 pm on Tuesday after which the medics at the jail were intimated.

“The medics inside the jail examined her and she was taken to DDU Hospital, keeping in mind the sensitivity of her health,” according to officials.

According to sources, the 46-year-old daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao often faces gynaecological issues in prison and a team of Tihar doctors looks after her.

The court’s decision came after Kavitha, appearing via video conference at the conclusion of her judicial custody term, expressed concerns about the accuracy of her health monitoring equipment and sought medical attention at a private hospital. She highlighted discrepancies in her health reports as a primary reason for her request.

Taking note of her submission, the Special Judge Kaweri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court mandated a comprehensive medical examination at AIIMS, and directed a detailed report on her health status. Concurrently, the court extended Kavitha’s judicial custody.