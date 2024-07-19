Delhi HC notice on petition for 33% women’s quota in Bar elections

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD), the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA), and all district bar associations of the capital in response to a plea seeking 33 per cent reservation for women in all Bar elections.

A bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela is set to hear the matter on August 12. The plea was filed by Advocate Shobha Gupta, who approached the High Court with a public interest litigation (PIL).

Senior Advocate Pinky Anand, representing the petitioner, highlighted that the Supreme Court has already mandated a 33 percent reservation for women in the Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Anand argued that despite the presence of hundreds of women lawyers practising in Delhi, their representation in bar associations remains woefully inadequate. She emphasised that numerous issues women lawyers face can only be effectively addressed with substantial female representation.

Currently, the only designated position for a woman in the DHCBA is the post of Lady Member Executive. The petitioner contended that for meaningful decision-making processes, a broader representation of women is essential.

The elections for the BCD and all bar associations in Delhi are scheduled for October this year, making the court’s decision crucial for potentially altering the landscape of legal representation in the capital.