Doctor thrashed in south Delhi clinic, one held from Jharkhand

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Delhi Police from Bokaro in Jharkhand days after he along with his friends thrashed a doctor at his clinic in south Delhi Aya Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Jharkhand and presently residing in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi.

According to the official, an information was received at Fatehpur Beri police station on July 6 from CBR Hospital, Aya Nagar, in which the caller stated that the doctor has been brutally beaten by a group of three to four people after which the police rushed to the spot and found the injured doctor receiving treatment.

The police recorded the statement of the wounded doctor in which he stated that three to four unknown people entered his clinic, and suddenly started hitting him due to which the doctor fell down and blood started oozing out from his head.

"After beating him all the unknown persons took his mobile Phone and Laptop and fled away from his clinic," the officer said, adding a case of attempted murder was lodged against the accused people and a probe was initiated.

During the investigation, cops analysed the CCTV cameras placed around the clinic and spotted the suspected unidentified people.

"With the help of CCTV footage, one person riding a bike with a hidden number was identified by the complainant. Further with the help of local sources and technical apparatus, the location of the accused was traced in Jharkhand," the officer said.

Accordingly, a team was immediately dispatched to Bokaro in Jharkhand from where the accused Aman kumar was apprehended and brought back to Delhi.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that a female acquaintance went to the doctor's clinic for dental treatment, where she felt the doctor had improper intentions. She informed the accused Aman who then called his friends and thrashed the doctor.

The police have recovered the weapon of offence (a silver coated steel bracelet - kada) at the instance of the arrested accused along with the broken parts of the doctor's laptop.