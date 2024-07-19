Eat international this weekend

Want to satisfy your cravings with an assortment of cuisines at one go?

Visit Chica, near Bhikaji Cama Metro Station, a restaurant that has a spread of Tibetan, Continental, Arabic, European, and Asian cuisines.

How is the food? I was welcomed with a glass of Smoke and Dagger—a strong cocktail, a blend of a bourbon whiskey, Lucifer, and cinnamon.

This strong drink helped whet my appetite and luckily a plate of tasty chicken chili oil wontons was brought in quickly. The wonton skin was soft and combined well with the tangy chili oil.

Next up was Drunken Prawns, a sizzler made with spicy and soft jumbo tiger prawns. The dish was the show stealer. We also sampled Adana Kebabs, a dish from Turkey’s fifth largest city, Adana, and a plate of mutton chops. Though the kebabs were not up to the mark as the meat seemed a bit chewy, the mutton chops were perfectly melt-in-the-mouth. I ended the meal with King’s Court, a mango dessert to end the meal on a sweet note.