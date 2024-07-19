Eat international this weekend

Want to satisfy your cravings with an assortment of cuisines at one go?
Visit Chica, near Bhikaji Cama Metro Station, a restaurant that has a spread of Tibetan, Continental, Arabic, European, and Asian cuisines.
How is the food? I was welcomed with a glass of Smoke and Dagger—a strong cocktail, a blend of a bourbon whiskey, Lucifer, and cinnamon.
This strong drink helped whet my appetite and luckily a plate of tasty chicken chili oil wontons was brought in quickly. The wonton skin was soft and combined well with the tangy chili oil.
Next up was Drunken Prawns, a sizzler made with spicy and soft jumbo tiger prawns. The dish was the show stealer. We also sampled Adana Kebabs, a dish from Turkey’s fifth largest city, Adana, and a plate of mutton chops. Though the kebabs were not up to the mark as the meat seemed a bit chewy, the mutton chops were perfectly melt-in-the-mouth. I ended the meal with King’s Court, a mango dessert to end the meal on a sweet note.
Satisfying global tastebuds
“Indians are more into global cuisines now. They want Korean, Chinese, Mediterranean, and Continental food and if they find a place that serves all of these–then that becomes their go-to place. We are trying to match up with an extremely diverse menu with food from all across the world,” says Sandeep Singh Sindhwal, the manager of the Chica Delhi outlet. The diverse menu also helps the restaurant attract foreign clientele which they keep in mind given that their location is close to Chanakyapuri.
Since its inception in 2022, the brand has done multiple versions of an ‘international’ menu. “In Spanish, Chica means a beautiful lady,” says Sindhwal. “When we started, our focus was the women clientele….The restaurant is more buzzy at lunchtime; at night we provide high-quality bar service.”
Which items are finding favour with guests? The Korean Avocado Salad and the Khao Suey, are crowd favourites. “The menu has been designed by corporate chef Aman Dhar,” says Sunil Baghel, the head chef. Apart from the food, the cocktails are also good. Besides Smoke and Dagger, Ly’Chica, and Chikante are also good. “We always ask the customers about their preferences before they order their food,” says mixologist Noor Hussain.
Price for two: Rs 3,500 (including drinks)