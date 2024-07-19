GTB hospital murder: Fourth accused arrested by Delhi police in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: The fourth absconding shooter in the sensational Guru Teg Bahadur hospital shootout case was nabbed by the Delhi Police from the Gazipur area of East Delhi, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Shewaj alias Aman (21), a resident of Chauhan Bangar in Seelampur, Delhi.

Four days after the crime, three of the four gangsters who carried out the brazen broad daylight 'mistaken identity' killing of a man at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital were nabbed by the police. The three accused were identified as Saif alias Colony, Fouzan, and a juvenile who fired the first shot.

The GTB hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, was stunned after a patient was gunned down while being treated at the hospital ward by doctors on July 14. The attackers were tasked with eliminating another person but mistakenly killed the man lying on the adjacent hospital bed.