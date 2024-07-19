GTB hospital murder: Fourth accused arrested by Delhi police in East Delhi

NEW DELHI: The fourth absconding shooter in the sensational Guru Teg Bahadur hospital shootout case was nabbed by the Delhi Police from the Gazipur area of East Delhi, a senior police officer said on Friday.
The accused was identified as Shewaj alias Aman (21), a resident of Chauhan Bangar in Seelampur, Delhi.
Four days after the crime, three of the four gangsters who carried out the brazen broad daylight 'mistaken identity' killing of a man at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital were nabbed by the police. The three accused were identified as Saif alias Colony, Fouzan, and a juvenile who fired the first shot.
The GTB hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, was stunned after a patient was gunned down while being treated at the hospital ward by doctors on July 14. The attackers were tasked with eliminating another person but mistakenly killed the man lying on the adjacent hospital bed.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apurva Gupta said information was received that a notorious criminal named Aman Shewaj, who is a resident of Chauhan Bangar, Seelampur, and involved in a recent sensational murder case at GTB Hospital, would arrive between 9.30 and 10 pm at Paper Market, Gazipur Delhi.
"He was expected to meet an associate with a stolen motorcycle and was carrying an illegal weapon," the DCP said.
Acting on the information, a dedicated police team of the special staff of the East District was formed which laid a trap on Paper Market Road, Gazipur, Delhi.
"At around 9:45 pm, a person riding a black Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle was spotted at the instance of the informer. The team intercepted him, and when confronted, the accused attempted to fire his sophisticated pistol at the officers but was overpowered," the officer said.
When frisked, the cops found a pistol with four live cartridges which was then seized from his possession. The recovered motorcycle was also found to be stolen.
According to another senior police officer, when the three attackers who were arrested a day back were interrogated, it was revealed that they predominantly shared their illegal activities via phone conversations, boasting on social media platforms like Instagram to gain followers.
On the fateful day, of the four gangsters, one located the ward, one stood outside as guard, while two including the juvenile fired the shots.
After executing their plan, the group fled the scene using an E-rickshaw and a motorcycle. According to the senior officers, the accused wanted to kill Waseem (the actual target) as he had attacked one of the members of his gang inside the jail with a blade and they had an old rivalry.
The officer said that the interrogation provided a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the crime, aiding in the ongoing investigation. The motorcycle used in the commission of the crime was also seized on Thursday.