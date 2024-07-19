GTB hospital shooting: Leader of the gang, a Juvenile, took first shot at victim: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The GTB hospital shooting incidents appear to be another case of minors getting attracted to machismo or gangsterism.

The 17-year-old shooter, who shot dead an innocent man named Riyazuddin when he fired multiple shots at him on July 14, was another victim of that fake sense of pride.

“He was the chieftain of the gang. On Instagram, he inspired his gang of at least 20-30 minor boys by making gangsterism reels,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary told this newspaper.

The GTB hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, on July 14 was rattled with sounds of gunfire after Riyazuddin, the patient in the hospital ward, was shot dead by the teen. The attacker had to eliminate some other person but mistakenly killed Riyazuddin, who was on the adjacent bed.

According to the senior police officer, when the three attackers were interrogated, it was revealed that they predominantly shared their illegal activities via phone conversations, boasting on social media platforms like Instagram to gain followers.

“They are highly cognizant of technical surveillance, frequently resorting to internet calls through Instagram & Signal App when planning or executing crimes,” Chaudhary said.