GTB hospital shooting: Leader of the gang, a Juvenile, took first shot at victim: Delhi police

NEW DELHI: The GTB hospital shooting incidents appear to be another case of minors getting attracted to machismo or gangsterism.
The 17-year-old shooter, who shot dead an innocent man named Riyazuddin when he fired multiple shots at him on July 14, was another victim of that fake sense of pride.
“He was the chieftain of the gang. On Instagram, he inspired his gang of at least 20-30 minor boys by making gangsterism reels,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Chaudhary told this newspaper.
The GTB hospital in Shahdara, Delhi, on July 14 was rattled with sounds of gunfire after Riyazuddin, the patient in the hospital ward, was shot dead by the teen. The attacker had to eliminate some other person but mistakenly killed Riyazuddin, who was on the adjacent bed.
According to the senior police officer, when the three attackers were interrogated, it was revealed that they predominantly shared their illegal activities via phone conversations, boasting on social media platforms like Instagram to gain followers.
“They are highly cognizant of technical surveillance, frequently resorting to internet calls through Instagram & Signal App when planning or executing crimes,” Chaudhary said.
‘All for revenge’
The motive behind the killing was just revenge, the officer said. During the interrogation, the juvenile disclosed that he received a call from one of his known named Anas, who informed him about the Waseem gang’s (original target) involvement in the murder of their friend Faiz.
Anas also told the minor that Wasim gang members had been threatening and abusing his brother. The juvenile was also told about an attack on Kaif, Faiz’s brother, with a blade by Wasim gang members.
Enraged over it, the juvenile devised a plan to attack Wasim, who was admitted to GTB Hospital and deemed vulnerable.
Staccato firing
Anas provided them with two pistols, four magazines, and 19 rounds of ammunition. The juvenile took one pistol and two magazines loaded with five rounds each, while his other shooter took a pistol with one magazine.
On July 14 morning, the accused Fojan surveyed the hospital. He, along with the juvenile and two accused, Saif and Shavej, went to GTB Hospital to eliminate their target, Waseem.
The juvenile gang leader then fired the first shot at the targeted person, but his pistol jammed. Before he could fire a second shot, another shooter fired three shots from his pistol.The juvenile, uncertain about whether another shooter’s shots had hit the target, fired another round. Throughout this, Saif alias Colony stood guard at the ward’s gate.