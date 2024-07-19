Kalkaji residents to hold candle march to protest against encroachments

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Kalkaji residents will carry out a candle march at the Hansraj Sethi Marg on July 21 over “inaction” against encroachments that have crippled their normal life.

Residents say that street vendors and hawkers have encroached upon a stretch of the road adjoining the boundary wall of the Deshbandhu College opposite Krishna Market Parking.

This has caused significant traffic congestion in the area.

“The number of illegal encroachments has significantly increased over the years. They have set up tables and chairs that cover up the entire pavement, sometimes even spilling onto the main road. Customers also park their vehicles on the road. Moreover, these vendors dispose of their waste in the stormwater drainage built on the road, clogging it up,” said Khavinder Singh, a former councillor and local resident.

“I have been living in Kalkaji for the past thirty years, but in the past four to five years, things have taken a turn for the worse. Besides the endless traffic jams, there is no place for pedestrians to walk. This causes a great deal of inconvenience, especially for senior citizens such as myself. They have turned the footpath into a food path,” said Aseem Kayastha, another resident.

In August 2022, the Delhi High Court had ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to remove all unauthorized encroachments from the area. However, residents say that no action has been taken since then.

An MCD official told this newspaper, “We carry out anti-encroachment drives on a regular basis. However, for large-scale encroachments such as this, we need the cooperation of agencies such as the Public Works Department (PWD) which maintains the road.”