Tipped by employees, armed dacoits loot Rs 3.5 crore from transport company; six held

NEW DELHI: Six armed dacoits, tipped by two drivers of a transport company about the presence of hard cash at the transporter’s office in the Kishanganj area, committed a dacoity and fled away with cash amounting to more than Rs 3.5 Crore.

The incident took place last week when six masked men, carrying weapons, entered the transporter’s office and robbed him at gunpoint. All six accused, including the company’s drivers, were arrested in an interstate operation, while a few more suspects are still being rounded up.

DCP (north) MK Meena said a PCR call was received at Gulabi Bagh police station on July 11 regarding a cash robbery at a transport company’s office in the Kishanganj area.

“On enquiry, it was found that at about 10:45 pm, 7-8 people, having their faces muffled and carrying guns and knives, forcefully entered the office of Bikaner Assam Roadlines India Ltd and surrounded the staff in the office. They snatched keys of the safe and robbed Rs 3.5 crores kept in the locker and fled from the spot,” the DCP said.