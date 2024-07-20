20,000 MCD students assessed for sporting potential at Nehru stadium

NEW DELHI: The Sports Authority of India in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will assess 20,000 students enrolled in MCD schools for sporting talent as part of the KIRTI (Khelo India Rising Talent Identification) program. The initiative, aimed at discovering and training budding athletes, was showcased at an assessment camp held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs and Labour Welfare, oversaw the event and addressed the participants. He emphasized the government’s commitment to fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of integrating sports with education, encapsulated in Modi’s message, ‘Study and play.’

In his speech, Mandaviya highlighted the importance of identifying sports talents from diverse regions of India, including hilly areas, tribal regions, and coastal plains. He noted that different geographical areas harbour unique talents and stressed that sports are ingrained in the nature of every individual. “Earlier, we watched the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, or Asian Games only to see sports, not medals,” he said, highlighting the shift towards a more competitive sporting culture.

The KIRTI program aims to identify one lakh sports talents across the country within the first 100 days of the Modi 3.0 government. The program seeks to provide equal opportunities for talent identification in both urban and rural areas, including underprivileged communities.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasized the importance of early encouragement of sports talents. He mentioned the success of the MCD football academy in Najafgarh, which led to MCD school students excelling in the under-11 age group in Delhi.