Delhi finance minister Atishi demands Rs 10,000 crore for infrastructure

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Union budget, Delhi Finance Minister Atishi on Friday demanded the Centre to allocate Rs 10,000 crore, less than 5 per cent of its Rs 2.07 lakh crore income tax contribution made by Delhi last year, for developing infrastructure in the national capital.

She said that the government got nothing in return over the past year despite its income tax contribution of Rs 2 lakh crore. Delhi also provided Rs 25,000 crore as central GST to the pool of taxes, the minister said.

She said, “The people of Delhi expect that the development of the state takes place accordingly. A part of the tax goes to the government, which includes the state’s GST component, VAT, among others.”

The minister said the people of the city paid Rs 35,000 crores in the form of taxes last year to the Delhi government and spent it on providing facilities like 24-hour free electricity, free treatment at hospitals, and building and maintaining roads and flyovers.

“But the people of Delhi pay tax not only to the government but also to the Centre. Delhi is one of the highest income-tax payers to the Centre in the country. Last year, the people of Delhi paid Rs 2.07 lakh crore in income tax to the Centre and also have a share in GST which goes to the Centre. It amounted to Rs 25,000 crore last year. In total Rs 2.32 lakh crore tax was paid to the central government,” she said.