Delhi High Court holds top DDA officials in contempt over land allotment lapse

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has found the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and its officials guilty of contempt for failing to comply with court orders regarding a disputed land allotment case. Justice Dharmesh Sharma delivered the contempt verdict against the DDA, specifically mentioning the Vice Chairman and Deputy Director (Land Disposal) of the agency.
The case pertains to one Bimla Sachdev, who had sought a fresh plot allocation in Vikas Puri in the national capital, following a legal tussle over the plot initially allotted to her deceased husband.
After the DDA did not act on her request, Sachdev approached the high court, which in a ruling on February 4, 2019, directed the DDA to allot her an unencumbered plot in Rohini.
Despite the court’s directive, the DDA did not execute the conveyance deed in favour of the appellant as ordered on July 11, 2022, until the petitioner agreed to pay an increased amount for the plot. Subsequently, the DDA filed an application to reconsider this order, citing discrepancies in the valuation of the plots involved.
The DDA argued that the original plot in Vikas Puri and the alternative plot in Rohini differed significantly, emphasizing financial risks and regulatory violations if compelled to adhere to the court’s directive without adjustment of market values.
However, the high court maintained that once the DDA had recognised Sachdev’s entitlement to a new plot and handed over possession, it could not retract this concession.
Consequently, the court concluded that the DDA’s failure to abide by its order constituted deliberate disobedience, warranting contempt proceedings.
Justice Sharma underscored that such defiance undermined the authority of the court and ordered the DDA to promptly execute the conveyance deed in compliance with its previous rulings. “To sum up, once the respondent (DDA) has acquiesced in accepting the legal rights of the petitioner in having a new plot at Rohini and delivered the possession thereof, the decision taken in the meeting by the Vice Chairman, DDA on 17.10.2022 thereby, withdrawing the concession, cannot be accepted. The decision amounts to deliberate and willful disobedience of the directions of this Court. The respondent No.2/DDA acquiesced directly with full knowledge of the entire history of the litigation and as there was an express approbation, therefore, the possession cannot be reprobated,” the court order read.
The court noted that DDA and its officials are held guilty of willful and deliberate disobedience of the directions of this court. Issuing a notice to top DDA officials, the court said, “... appear before this court in person and show cause as to why they are not punished according to law."
