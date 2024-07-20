Heritage meet: NDMC readies for waterlogging

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has installed CCTV cameras at 20 new locations to monitor waterlogging and procured 75 portable pumps to drain excess water in case there’s heavy rainfall during the World Heritage Committee (WHC) meeting, a civic body member said on Friday. The WHC meet will be held in the national capital from July 21 to 31.

“We have six control rooms that will be monitoring the situation while 175 personnel will be on the ground. Apart from these, the central Command and Control Room will also keep an eye on the situation,” NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said.

Upadhyay said a special beautification drive has been carried out at Khan Market, Connaught Place, and Janpath.

The WHC session will be held at the Bharat Mandapam, which was also the venue for the G20 Summit.