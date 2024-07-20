JNU urges students to maintain ‘discipline’ ahead of new semester

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has once again asked students to refrain from holding demonstrations within a 100-metre-periphery of the university’s administrative block in view of the new semesters likely to start next month.

Students have been urged to report to the security branch of the university if they find anyone indulging in unauthorised activities, according to the notification dated July 18. The administration said it has “zero tolerance towards any form of violence or indiscipline on the campus” and appealed to the students to maintain discipline and peace.

“Given the beginning of the new semester and various activities being organized by student bodies, all stakeholders of the campus are appealed to maintain discipline and peace on campus while participating in any kind of gatherings,” the notice issued on Friday read.

“Attention is invited by all the stakeholders of the university to the high court direction which restrains anyone from holding any demonstration/dharna/mass gathering within a 100-metre periphery of the administrative block of the University,” the order added.

In May this year, amid the election season in the country and ahead of Delhi polls, JNU authorities issued an official notification stating that any hunger strike, protest, group incursion and any other form of demonstration or blocking of the entry or exit of any academic and administrative premises within the radius of 100 metres is prohibited.

The notification issued by JNU had read, “Hunger strike, protests, group incursion and any other form of demonstration or blocking the entry or exit of any academic and administrative premises within the radius of 100 metres is prohibited under the Rules of Discipline and Proper Conduct of Students of JNU (Statute 32(subject to the Statutes of the University) 5) is an offence punishable under section 5.”