Minor change in timing of Delhi metro’s Yellow Line service on July 20, 21

NEW DELHI: Train services on the Yellow Line of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be briefly regulated in order to undertake the civil work on 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Corridor of Phase-IV, an advisory said. The Yellow Line runs between Millennium City Centre in Gurugram and Samaypur Badli in Delhi.

The services will be briefly regulated on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in order to undertake the planned civil work on a 490-metre section of the Janakpuri West to RK Ashram corridor of Phase-IV, where the alignment crosses over the Haiderpur Badli Mor metro station on the Yellow Line, it said.

According to the advisory, the last train on Saturday will depart at 10:45 pm instead of 11 pm from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 9:30 pm instead of 11 pm from Millennium City Centre Gurugram to Samaypur Badli.

The first train service on Sunday will start at 7 am instead of 6 am from Samaypur Badli to Millennium City Centre Gurugram. There will be no train services available between a small section of Samaypur Badli and Jahangirpuri after 11 pm, it stated.

To avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, announcements will be made at the stations and inside the trains on the Yellow Line about the destination of the trains.