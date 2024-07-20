Three world-class city forests soon for greener and healthier capital: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: To boost the national capital’s green cover, the AAP government has launched an ambitious ‘City Forests’ initiative. Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai announced the development of three world-class city forests in Garhi Mandu, Lal Kuan, and Ujwa.

Dubbed as ‘City Forest, Prakriti ke Paas-Parivaar ke Saath’ (City Forest near nature - with family), these projects aim to provide Delhiites with green retreats and promote environmental sustainability. As part of this initiative, free medicinal plants were also distributed, marking a significant step towards a greener and healthier Delhi.

A campaign for tree plantation and distribution of saplings has been started from July 11. Under this, a Vikas Sabha was held in the Model Town Assembly on Thursday and saplings were distributed among the people. A target has been set to plant and distribute more than 64 lakh saplings this year.

Rai said that these city forests will be developed in an environment-friendly manner and there will be no tampering with their physical structure. He said that the government wants to provide such a place to the people of Delhi, where people can enjoy nature.