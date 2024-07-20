Three world-class city forests soon for greener and healthier capital: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai

NEW DELHI: To boost the national capital’s green cover, the AAP government has launched an ambitious ‘City Forests’ initiative. Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai announced the development of three world-class city forests in Garhi Mandu, Lal Kuan, and Ujwa.
Dubbed as ‘City Forest, Prakriti ke Paas-Parivaar ke Saath’ (City Forest near nature - with family), these projects aim to provide Delhiites with green retreats and promote environmental sustainability. As part of this initiative, free medicinal plants were also distributed, marking a significant step towards a greener and healthier Delhi.
A campaign for tree plantation and distribution of saplings has been started from July 11. Under this, a Vikas Sabha was held in the Model Town Assembly on Thursday and saplings were distributed among the people. A target has been set to plant and distribute more than 64 lakh saplings this year.
Rai said that these city forests will be developed in an environment-friendly manner and there will be no tampering with their physical structure. He said that the government wants to provide such a place to the people of Delhi, where people can enjoy nature.
Rai mentioned that pollution has always been a big challenge. He said, “We have worked continuously to reduce the pollution level. The pollution level has seen a significant decline. While the green area in Delhi was 20% in 2013, it has increased to 23.06% in 2021.”
“Tree plantation campaign is being run every year to increase the green belt and reduce the pollution in Delhi. In the important guarantee that we had given to Delhiites at the time of elections, we have set a target of planting 2 crore saplings in 5 years to improve the environment,” he added.
He added, “The citizens should also cooperate and for this, the government is also providing free medicinal plants to the people of Delhi."