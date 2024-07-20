Uzbek national detained at Delhi airport with medicines worth Rs 49 lakh in luggage

NEW DELHI: An Uzbek national was apprehended by CISF personnel at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after a large quantity of medicines, valued at approximately Rs 49 lakh, was found in his luggage, officials said on Friday. He was later handed over to customs officials.

The incident occurred around 9 am when CISF surveillance and intelligence staff observed suspicious behaviour from a foreign passenger in the check-in area at Terminal 3 of the airport. During X-ray scanning, suspicious items were detected in the passenger’s luggage, identified as Khabibullave Abdumutalibjon Khotamjon Ugli. He was allowed to complete check-in formalities but was closely monitored both physically and electronically.

“The passenger, Khabibullave Abdumutalibjon Khotamjon Ugli, an Uzbekistan national, bound for Almaty by Air Asthana flight no. KC-908 (STD-1135 hrs). On checking of his baggage, one trolley baggage and two carton boxes through X-BIS machine, some doubtful images were noticed,” officials stated.

After the passenger completed check-in and immigration procedures, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff intercepted him and escorted him to the departure Customs office. “On thorough checking of his check-in baggage, in the presence of customs officials, a huge quantity of various types of medicines of an approximate value of Rs 49 lakh were detected,” officials added.

The passenger was unable to provide supporting documents for the substantial quantity of medicines which was subsequently handed over to Customs for further investigation.