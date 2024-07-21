2-year-old found murdered in Delhi toilet, FIR lodged, probe on

NEW DELHI: A 2-year-old male child was found dead in a transit camp in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area on Sunday morning, an official said.



According to the official, the body of the toddler was found in an abandoned toilet block around 100m from the shanty of the deceased's family.



Accordingly, based on the circumstances, the police have registered a case of murder and formed multiple teams to investigate the matter. The body of the deceased child has been sent for postmortem examination.



"The manner of death will be clear only after a post-mortem report is received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsh Vardhan said.



Meanwhile, the locals staged a protest over the heinous crime which caused traffic disruptions at Anand Parbat near Gali No. 10 on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways.



The Traffic police had also advised the commuters to avoid this particular stretch. However, hours later, the road was cleared for traffic as the protestors were pacified and dispersed.