'Conspiracy to kill him in jail': AAP accuses BJP of 'messing' with Kejriwal's health

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of "messing" with the health of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said that Kejriwal's medical report shows that anything can happen to him at any time.

"The BJP is messing with Kejriwal's health. Initially, they were saying that he is eating sweets and trying to spike his sugar levels but now they are saying that he has reduced his food intake. Why will someone do this and pose a threat to their own life?" Singh said.

"There is a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal," he added.