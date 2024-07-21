Delhi behind the scenes: 17,000 students failed in ‘world-class schools’

‘Smart city’, yet no recreational space: HC

Delhi High Court has given the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) a good talking-to for their ‘stellar work’ in turning a district park into a prime example of neglect. Apparently, the DDA has avoided any meaningful effort to beautify the park, ensuring there’s no concrete paths or multi-game courts to disrupt the natural disorder. “Unhesitatingly, it is manifest that DDA does not know what to do with the site in question. Is it not high time that the agency ponders over what they have done to this city in terms of providing recreational activities for all? How do they intend to make Delhi a ‘smart city’?” Justice Dharmesh Sharma questioned. This came about after a group of residents challenged the DDA’s decision to deny them the use of a DDA ground.

17,000 students failed in ‘world-class schools’

Education minister Atishi on Thursday convened a meeting of Delhi government school principals and education department officials where she unequivocally warned that the government would not tolerate any compromise regarding the education of children in its schools. The minister’s directive came amid the Directorate of Education (DoE) declaration that over 17,000 students in Class 9 were ‘unsuccessful’ in advancing to the next standard for the second time. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP got a chance to comment on the poor performance of a significant chunk of Class 9 students in Delhi government schools. This has exposed the education minister’s claims of providing world-class education in schools in the national capital, the saffron party jibed.

No more allies, but what about mayoral polls?

WIth the conclusion of the Lok Sabha polls, foe-turned-friend AAP and Congress have revived their arch rivalry. Both parties have officially announced to cut ties in the view of upcoming city assembly elections. While Congress is taking the AAP head on with civic issues and planning a campaign to highlight the ‘ten years of AAP misgovernance’, it is shying away from revealing its stance on the Mayor polls which is pending in the MCD House. Earlier, the Congress had unofficially agreed to support AAP’s mayoral candidates. Now, they are neither accepting, nor denying the possibility of coalition at MCD, saying ‘things are different; we will react when the situation arises.’ So far, there is no confirmation of favouring or retracting their support to AAP, said ex-MLA Anil Bharadwaj.

Contributed by Shekhar Singh, Ifrah Mufti, Ashish Srivastava