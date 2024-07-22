2-year-old found dead in transit camp in Delhi, investigation on

NEW DELHI: A 2-year-old male child was found dead in a transit camp in central Delhi’s Anand Parbat area on Sunday morning, an official said.

The body was found in an abandoned toilet block around 100m from the shanty of the deceased’s family, said an official. Accordingly, the police registered a murder case and formed multiple teams to investigate the matter. The body of the child has been sent for post-mortem examination.

“The manner of death will be clear only after the post-mortem report is received,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) M Harsh Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest over the heinous crime following which the traffic was affected at Anand Parbat near Gali No. 10 on New Rohtak Road on both carriageways. The traffic police also advised the commuters to avoid the stretch. However, hours later, the road was cleared for traffic as the protestors were dispersed.