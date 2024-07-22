20,000 people booked for permit violations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police have booked nearly 20,000 people for permit violations till mid-July, more than 45 per cent compared to last year, according to officials. The Kotwali and Daryaganj traffic circles were among the top ten areas with the highest number of violations.

“The Delhi Traffic Police booked 20,009 violators for permit violations, a significant rise from 13,751 in 2023,” the data showed.

The police attribute this increase to stricter enforcement measures and a strategic approach targeting non-compliance among commercial vehicle operators. Specialised teams are conducting regular checks at key locations, including major intersections, highways, and commercial hubs.

A detailed analysis was conducted on ten traffic circles with the highest number of permit violation challans issued. It identified specific areas with frequent violations, enabling targeted enforcement to improve adherence to traffic regulations. “The crackdown is part of a larger initiative to enhance road safety,” a senior police officer said.

Awareness campaigns

The Delhi Traffic Police launched an awareness campaign to educate vehicle owners and operators about the importance of obtaining and maintaining valid permits. It aims to inform the public about legal requirements and the consequences of violations, encouraging voluntary compliance.