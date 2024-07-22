Kanwar Yatra on, traffic tips are here

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory on Sunday, warning of expected congestion at various locations due to the movement of Kanwarias.
The Kanwar Yatra, set to commence on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday, involves devotees carrying Ganga water to offer to Lord Shiva. According to police estimates, about 15-20 lakh Kanwarias are expected to travel through Delhi, with many continuing to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi’s borders.
The advisory outlined the primary routes Kanwarias will take, including Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur ‘T’ Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-8, exiting Delhi at Rajokri Border for Haryana.
To mitigate traffic disruptions, the advisory noted that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) would be diverted from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24, prohibiting their movement towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura or towards GT Road via Apsara Border. Similarly, HTVs, except city buses, will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road. Heavy commercial transport vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be redirected towards NH-24 and will not be permitted to travel on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara.
The police said that traffic violations would be monitored through on-the-spot prosecutions and photography/videography, followed by appropriate actions. Traffic congestion is anticipated on major roads such as Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Outer Ring Road, Rani Jhansi Road from Baraf Khana Chowk to the fire station, Boulevard Road, Maujpur Chowk, Badarpur T-Point, and Mathura Road. Additionally, significant congestion is expected on NH-8 from Dhaula Kuan Metro Station up to Rajokri Border. The diversion of vehicular traffic bound for the Apsara Border and Maharajpur Border to Ghazipur by UP Police will likely result in congestion on NH-24.
Motorists and road users are advised to plan their travel in advance to avoid inconvenience and delays. The advisory noted that Kanwarias’ movement, though primarily concentrated on the main routes, is also observed in smaller numbers across various other locations in the national capital.
The traffic police implemented extensive measures to segregate the movement of Kanwarias from other road users, aiming to minimize inconvenience to both the general public and the devotees. The advisory urged all road users to follow traffic rules and obey police directions to ensure smooth traffic flow.