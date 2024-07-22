Kanwar Yatra on, traffic tips are here

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Kanwar Yatra, the Delhi Police issued a detailed traffic advisory on Sunday, warning of expected congestion at various locations due to the movement of Kanwarias.

The Kanwar Yatra, set to commence on the first day of Sawan (Shravan) on Monday, involves devotees carrying Ganga water to offer to Lord Shiva. According to police estimates, about 15-20 lakh Kanwarias are expected to travel through Delhi, with many continuing to Haryana and Rajasthan via Delhi’s borders.

The advisory outlined the primary routes Kanwarias will take, including Shahdara Flyover, Seelampur ‘T’ Point, ISBT Flyover Boulevard Road, Rani Jhansi Road, Faiz Road, Upper Ridge Road, Dhaula Kuan, and NH-8, exiting Delhi at Rajokri Border for Haryana.

To mitigate traffic disruptions, the advisory noted that heavy transport vehicles (HTVs) would be diverted from Mohan Nagar towards NH-24, prohibiting their movement towards Wazirabad Road via Bhopura or towards GT Road via Apsara Border. Similarly, HTVs, except city buses, will not be allowed on GT Road towards Shahdara and Wazirabad Road. Heavy commercial transport vehicles coming from GT Karnal Road at Outer Ring Road will be redirected towards NH-24 and will not be permitted to travel on Wazirabad Road and GT Road towards Shahdara.