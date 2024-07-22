Man who killed associate, poured acid on his face held after 12 years

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old dreaded criminal, who murdered his associate and poured acid on the face to conceal the identity, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi. He was on the run for over 12 years.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Umar alias Umardin, a native of Behraich, Uttar Pradesh, went to Nepal with a changed identity for 12 years.

DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said they started collecting the information of the proclaimed offenders and rewarded criminals involved in heinous cases. The cops identified one such PO Mohd Umar wanted in a murder case registered at Sonia Vihar police station in 2012.

The police received a tip-off about Umar’s movement following which they laid a trap and he was apprehended from Choudhary Charan Singh Service Road, near DDA Office, Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Delhi.

The DCP said the accused came in contact with Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh and Moti for smuggling of narcotics substance opium bud in 2010 and cheating people by luring them to exchange Riyal (Saudi currency).

“In 2011, he was arrested in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in Arms Act and cheating cases. After release on bail, he again started smuggling drugs,” DCP said.