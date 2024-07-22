Minister Atishi approves release of Rs 100 crore for 12 Delhi University colleges in second quarter

NEW DELHI: The ruling AAP government has released about Rs 100 crore for its 12 funded colleges of Delhi University in the second quarter. Education Minister Atishi approved the release.

A budgetary provision of about Rs 400 crore has been made by the Delhi government for these funded colleges in the financial year 2024-25. After the party came to power in the capital, the budget granted to these colleges has been increased more than three times, the Delhi government claimed. In 2014-15, a sum of Rs 132 crore was allocated to these colleges, which has increased more than three-fold to about Rs 400 crore this financial year.

“Education has always been the priority for the government. Ever since Kejriwal’s government came to power in Delhi, every year the biggest share in the budget is allotted to education,” she said.

“Along with schools, the Kejriwal government focused on higher education and opened three new universities and expanded the existing universities. The 12 Delhi University colleges fully funded by the Delhi government play an important role in higher education in Delhi,” she added.

Atishi stated that in the past few years, though many issues of financial mismanagement have come to the fore in these colleges, keeping in mind the welfare of teachers, their medical benefits, and pension benefits which were stuck due to financial mismanagement, the Delhi Government is releasing a fund of Rs 100 crore in the second quarter for these 12 DU colleges.

Atishi misled public: BJP

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva accused Atishi of spreading misinformation on the budget allocation by the Centre. He said the Centre spent Rs 79,032 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year, surpassing the budget of Rs 78,800 crore for the same period.