185 camps for Kanwar yatris in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Monday announced that 185 camps – each equipped with high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, and furniture – are being set up across the national capital to facilitate Kanwar yatri who will pass through the city. The government said the Kanwar yatris will reach Delhi July 25 onwards, and the camps will be fully operational within the next 2-3 days to accommodate the 15-20 lakh Kanwar yatris who are expected to pass through Delhi.

Addressing the press, revenue minister Atishi said, “We are committed to providing the best facilities for the ‘Shiva Bhakts’ during the holy month of Sawan. The Kejriwal government is setting up 185 Kanwar camps this year in Delhi.” The minister also called upon city residents to join the religious endeavour and support the Kanwar yatris in every way.

Sharing the whereabouts of the Kanwar camps, the revenue minister said, “These include East Delhi, North East Delhi and Shahdara districts which are the entry-exit points of Kanwariyas in Delhi... maximum camps are being set up here so that the crowd can be easily managed even after the arrival of a large number of Kanwariyas,” she said.

“Maximum 38 camps are being set up in Shahdara district. 29, 22 and 19 camps are being set up in North East, Central and East Delhi respectively. Apart from this, various Kanwar camps are being set up in various places in Delhi. Approximately 15-20 lakhs Kanwariyas pass by Delhi,” the minister said.

Atishi asserted that the Kejriwal government is committed to providing the best facilities to the Kanwars. “Ever since the AAP government was formed in Delhi, high-quality waterproof tents, medical facilities, clean water, toilets, furniture, beddings etc. have been arranged for Kanwariyas so that they, coming after the long journey, do not face any kind of problem,” she said

The camps also have medical facilities. Kanwar yatris walk barefoot, and since it is monsoon season, they are also prone to water-borne diseases. So medical facilities are also available at these camps, Atishi said, adding that the Kanwar camps would be ready in 2-3 days.