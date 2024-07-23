2020 riots case: Delhi HC order on police brutality today

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today will pronounce its verdict on a plea seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team into the death of a 23-year-old man who was allegedly forced to sing the national anthem during the 2020 riots.

The judgment is scheduled to be delivered by Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on a petition filed by deceased Faizan’s mother. In a purported video clip, Faizan, along with four other Muslim men, was seen allegedly being beaten up by policemen while being forced to sing the national anthem and “Vande Mataram”.

Kismatun, in her plea filed in 2020, alleged that police assaulted and illegally detained her son and denied him critical healthcare due to which he succumbed to the injuries.