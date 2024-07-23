AIIMS security staff vandalise institute’s HIV clinic, threaten faculty to vacate office area

NEW DELHI: The security staff at AIIMS vandalized a running clinic, damaged patients’ medical records, and misbehaved with the institute’s faculty on Monday to forcibly vacate the space where the medical centre is situated.

The incident happened at the ART clinic where HIV-positive patients are treated. Staff members said that security personnel armed with lathis arrived and asked them to evacuate the space immediately, even though the patients were inside.

“When we objected, the security team started throwing the medical equipment and records, leading to chaos. The patients got frightened and left the clinic without consultation. Meanwhile, they [security personnel] threatened us and also a very senior faculty member who came to our rescue,” a staff member said.