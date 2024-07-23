AIIMS security staff vandalise institute’s HIV clinic, threaten faculty to vacate office area

NEW DELHI: The security staff at AIIMS vandalized a running clinic, damaged patients’ medical records, and misbehaved with the institute’s faculty on Monday to forcibly vacate the space where the medical centre is situated.
The incident happened at the ART clinic where HIV-positive patients are treated. Staff members said that security personnel armed with lathis arrived and asked them to evacuate the space immediately, even though the patients were inside.
“When we objected, the security team started throwing the medical equipment and records, leading to chaos. The patients got frightened and left the clinic without consultation. Meanwhile, they [security personnel] threatened us and also a very senior faculty member who came to our rescue,” a staff member said.
While it was unclear whether the security team was sent by the administration or acted independently since AIIMS has not clarified the unruly behaviour of its guards, the incident follows a month-old order in which the administration stated that it plans to open generic medicine counters at the ART centre.
However, the faculty of the medicine department, which runs the ART centre, has opposed the move, citing no consultation with them before passing the order. The faculty members said opening medicine counters at the ART centre involves multiple risks as it increases the chances of infection and also violates the privacy of HIV+ patients, and eventually impacts patient care.
“This centre is run under the government’s national programme at spaces with certain criteria to ensure the treatment and privacy of the patients. One cannot issue a diktat of allotting the space for some other work without consultation with the parent department,” said a faculty member.
Meanwhile, the institute’s security team’s unruly behaviour has made the faculty members concerned for their safety. Recently, a journalist was manhandled by security while he was live on TV.