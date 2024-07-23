Bus rams into metro pillar, woman killed

NEW DELHI: A 45-year-old woman was killed while 24 others sustained injuries after a DTC bus in which they were travelling rammed into the pillar of a Delhi Metro flyover in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area, an official said.

According to the police, the accident was reported at Punjabi Bagh police station. “A DTC electric bus, plying on Route 939 between Mangolpuri and Anand Vihar, collided with Metro Pillar 146. Due to sudden braking, an auto-rickshaw had also collided with the bus from the rear side,” DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said.

He said that a total of 24 passengers, including the driver and conductor, were injured in the accident. “Fourteen passengers were shifted to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital, while 10 passengers were taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital, Moti Nagar. Unfortunately, one female passenger, aged 45 years, was declared brought dead at Agrasen Hospital,” the DCP said, adding another 55-year-old injured passenger is currently admitted to Agrasen Hospital ICU.

As per eyewitnesses, a motorcyclist and an autorickshaw driver suddenly made a right turn and to save them, the bus driver also made a sharp turn, crashing into the metro pillar.

A crime team of Delhi Police was called to examine the scene, the police said.