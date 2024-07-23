Court takes cognisance of chargesheet against BRS leader Kavitha

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday took cognizance of the supplementary chargesheet filed against K Kavitha, leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), in connection with the “corruption case” linked to an alleged excise scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court, presiding over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) cases, reviewed the supplementary charge sheet and determined that sufficient evidence exists to advance the legal proceedings against Kavitha.

During the hearing, which took place via video conference, Judge Baweja directed the CBI to provide Kavitha with copies of the supplementary chargesheet. Kavitha, who remains in judicial custody, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The ED arrested Kavitha from her residence in Hyderabad on March 15 in a money laundering case, while the CBI arrested her in Tihar jail in the excise policy case. Kavitha is in judicial custody in both cases registered by ED and CBI.

Judicial custody extended

The Delhi court on Monday also extended the judicial custody of former city’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Kavitha till July 26 in the excise policy case.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order after Sisodia and Kavitha were produced before the court on the expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.

The case against Sisodia revolves around accusations of irregularities in the excise policy during his tenure as deputy chief minister. The allegations suggest discrepancies in the implementation and execution of policies, leading to suspicions of corruption.

The CBI arrested Sisodia in February 2023 for his alleged role in the liquor policy case. The ED arrested him in March 2023 in a money-laundering case. He has been under judicial custody since then.