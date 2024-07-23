Delhi Police allocated Rs 11,400 crore in Budget 2024-25

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police was allocated a sum of Rs 11,400 Crore in the Union Budget for the 2024-25 financial year, of which Rs 270 Crore will be spent for infrastructure development like office building and residential building projects of the force.

The Union Budget 2024 was presented twice this year due to the Lok Sabha Elections. In the interim budget, presented on Feb 1, the Capital Police was allocated a sum of Rs 11,397 crore in the Union Budget Estimates which was slashed by around 4.5 per cent i.e. Rs 535 Crore less than the previous year's budget estimate.

For the financial year 2023-2024, the Delhi Police got a budget estimate of Rs 11,932.03 crore. However, it was later revised to Rs 12,128 crore for the same period.

Notably, the Delhi Police is responsible for maintaining and enforcing law and order in the national capital. The responsibility also includes traffic management in the city.

"The provision is for routing expenses as well as for various schemes to be implemented by Delhi Police such as developing traffic and communication network in NCR mega citites and model traffic system, upgradation and expansion of communication infrastructure, upgradation of training, induction of the latest technology and installation of traffic signals," the official said.

Of the total budget alloted to the police department, a sum of Rs 10291.28 will be used for establishment-related expenditures. The capital expenditure of Rs 889.08 crore excludes the sum of Rs 220.48 crore meant for the development of police infrastructure.

The development of police infrastructure means construction of office buildings and residential buildings for improving housing satisfaction level. Last year Rs 270 Crore were earmarked for the infrastructure.

Just a year before India attained independence, Delhi Police was reorganised and its strength was almost doubled. In the wake of partition, a large influx of refugee population rolled in and there was a sharp rise in crime in 1948.

It was on February 16, 1948 that the first IGP of Delhi was appointed and the total strength of Delhi Police was increased by 1951 to about 8,000 with one Inspector General of Police and eight Superintendents of Police.

With the rise in Delhi's population, the strength of Delhi Police kept on increasing and in the year 1961, it was over 12,000. Presently, the sanctioned strength of Delhi Police is 83,762. There are 6 ranges, 15 districts and 209 police stations in the city.

Today, Delhi Police is perhaps the largest metropolitan police in the world, larger than London, Paris, New York and Tokyo.