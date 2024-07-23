Jamia Millia appoints chief proctor and security in-charge

NEW DELHI: The Jamia Millia Islamia has appointed Mohammad Shahid Khan as the chief proctor and in-charge of security with immediate effect, an official order released on Monday said.

The appointment was made after Officiating Vice-Chancellor of university Mohammad Shakeel relinquished Atiqur Rahman from his responsibilities as the chief proctor and in-charge security of the varsity, the order said.

Violence erupted at university on December 15, 2019, when Delhi Police personnel allegedly stormed the library while looking for “outsiders” who were involved in arson and violence during an anti-CAA protest outside the campus. Several people were left injured.

“The officiating vice-chancellor, JMI, has relinquished Atiqur Rahman, Department of Geography, Faculty of Sciences, from the responsibilities of chief proctor and in-charge (security), JMI, with immediate effect,” read the order dated July 20.

Khan is a professor in the Department of Physics, Faculty of Sciences at the university.